  Man dies after being shot multiple times inside vehicle

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man is dead after being shot multiple times inside his vehicle early Saturday, according to police.

    Police said they were dispatched to the parking lot of the Lounge in the 4300 block of Verona Road in Penn Hills at 1:03 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

    Paramedics were in the area and heard numerous gunshots, according to police.

    When police arrived, they found Paul McMillan, 48, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. 

    McMillan was transported to UPMC Presbyterian, where he later died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

    According to police, McMillan was involved in a physical altercation inside the lounge with another man. When McMillan was leaving, someone shot into his vehicle, striking him multiple times.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

