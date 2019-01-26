PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man is dead after being shot multiple times inside his vehicle early Saturday, according to police.
Police said they were dispatched to the parking lot of the Lounge in the 4300 block of Verona Road in Penn Hills at 1:03 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Paramedics were in the area and heard numerous gunshots, according to police.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
When police arrived, they found Paul McMillan, 48, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle.
McMillan was transported to UPMC Presbyterian, where he later died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
According to police, McMillan was involved in a physical altercation inside the lounge with another man. When McMillan was leaving, someone shot into his vehicle, striking him multiple times.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for property owner who owes $35K in fines
- Boy, 7, in critical condition after becoming pinned under van in Polish Hill
- Kim Porter died of pneumonia, according to LA coroner
- VIDEO: Mail truck explodes and rolls in flames down street
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}