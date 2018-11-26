0 2 men suspected of firing gunshots into local homes

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a man wanted in connection on suspicion of firing shots into homes in Brighton Heights.

A second suspect is already behind bars.

Police had been investigating a series of shots fired calls, many of which were into occupied houses. Now, two 19-year-olds are facing charges.

According to police, Keith Harris admitted to driving the SUV while his back-seat passenger, Darius Harrison, shot at a house multiple times on Davis Street.

TRENDING NOW:

On Saturday morning, police located numerous 9 mm shell casings in front of the house.

This was the second time shots were fired into the house in the last couple of weeks, according to police.

According to court papers, it was captured on surveillance video.

Five people were inside at the time, according to police, but none were injured.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

On Nov. 4, police also responded to shots fired calls at the intersection of Stokes Way and Minnie Street.

Officers responded again the next day at a house on Fleming Way, where bullet holes could be seen in the window.

In a strange twist, police say that is where Harrison lives -- calling him a suspect and a victim in this case.

Police searched the SUV and recovered a 9 mm shell casing, an additional cartridge and marijuana. Harris and Harrison face several charges, including criminal conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.