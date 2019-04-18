  • 2-month-old baby taken from Ohio reportedly found safe; Amber Alert canceled

    Updated:

    WARREN, Ohio - UPDATE 7:47 p.m. - The 2-month-old boy has been found and is safe, according to WFMJ in Youngstown.

    Detectives said the suspect's mother brought the infant to police, according to WFMJ.

    Previous story:

    An AMBER Alert has been issued for portions of Ohio for a 2-month-old abducted in Warren, Ohio near Youngstown.

    The child is Jasper Stennett, who is white, 1-foot-8, weighs 11 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Jasper was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue/yellow pants, according to the alert.

    The suspect is James Stennett, 20, who is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs 142 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.  A clothing description was not immediately available.

    The vehicle involved is a gold 2005 Buick Rendezvous with Ohio plate HQN 8371.

    Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).

