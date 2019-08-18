  • 2 partial building collapses shut down Butler Street in Lawrenceville after microburst moves through

    PITTSBURGH - Two partial building collapses have shut down a busy road in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

    Butler Street is closed in both directions between 47th and 49th streets. A portion of Plummer Street is also closed.

    One of the building collapses is at 48th and Butler streets and the other is at Plummer and Butler streets.

    The National Weather Service confirmed that a microburst moved through the Lawrenceville area Saturday evening. 

