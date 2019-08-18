PITTSBURGH - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a microburst moved through the Lawrenceville area Saturday evening.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak is in the area checking out the damage left behind. She said that power and traffic lights are out.
Hudak will show us a live look at the damage tonight on 11 at 11.
A ton of power outages in Lawrenceville. Traffic lights are out - be safe! @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 18, 2019
According to Duquesne Light's website, over 800 people are without power in the neighborhood. There are also a large amount of outages in Millvale, Reserve and Shaler.
Two buildings also partialy collapsed, shutting down a portion of Butler Street.
Viewer Larry Gioia sent us this photo of damage to a building:
