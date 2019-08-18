  • NWS confirms microburst in Lawrenceville area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a microburst moved through the Lawrenceville area Saturday evening.

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak is in the area checking out the damage left behind. She said that power and traffic lights are out.

    According to Duquesne Light's website, over 800 people are without power in the neighborhood. There are also a large amount of outages in Millvale, Reserve and Shaler.

    Two buildings also partialy collapsed, shutting down a portion of Butler Street.

