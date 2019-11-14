  • 2 people wanted for using fake traveler's check at Giant Eagle

    BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - Police want to find two people accused of passing fake traveler's checks at a local store.

    A man and a woman are accused of passing a fake American Express traveler's check to a Giant Eagle store clerk in Bentleyville in September.

    The store's surveillance video also shows the parking lot and the white car investigators said the suspects drove off in.

    Police are continuing to search for the suspects and hoping the tips come pouring in.

    Police tell us it’s unclear if the check was counterfeit or stolen. 

