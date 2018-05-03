  • 2 men shot in Hill District

    PITTSBURGH - Two men were shot multiple times in the Hill District on Wednesday night, and police believe the gunfire may have come from a passing car.

    Police sources say one of those victims was shot in the stomach. The victims’ conditions were not immediately released, but they were transported to UPMC Presbyterian.

    The shooting took place at the corner of Herron Avenue and Milwaukee Street around 8:40 p.m., police said. One of the victims went into a nearby convenience store for help.

    Police do not have a description of the car or suspects.

