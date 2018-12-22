  • 2 taken to hospital after car nearly goes off Mt. Washington

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to a hospital Saturday morning after their car nearly drove off Mount Washington.

    Channel 11 crews saw emergency workers on Grandview Avenue around 1:30 a.m. trying to reach the two people who were trapped on the hillside.

    Police said the car went off the road when it was going around a curve, went through a fence, hit a concrete barrier and then went down the hill.

