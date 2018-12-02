2 taken to hospital after crash on West End Bridge

PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on the West End Bridge early Sunday morning, 911 dispatchers confirm to Channel 11.
The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m.
The ramp from the North Shore to the bridge was closed, but it has since reopened.
