2 taken to hospital after crash on West End Bridge

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on the West End Bridge early Sunday morning, 911 dispatchers confirm to Channel 11. 

    The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m.

    The ramp from the North Shore to the bridge was closed, but it has since reopened. 

