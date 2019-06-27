PITTSBURGH - There is a large police presence and several evidence markers on the ground in Perry South.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca was at Norwood Avenue and North Charles Street around 3 p.m. while police were investigating.
Police confirm two teens were shot. One is in stable condition at an area hospital, the other victim is in critical condition.
"Violence in the middle of the day and any time of day is not ideal in this city," Pittsburgh police spokesperson Cara Cruz said.
Police have not released any information about suspects.
BREAKING: lots of police on Norwood Ave in Perry South. We see evidence markers on the ground a block or so up @WPXI pic.twitter.com/wuOraxbuSr— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 26, 2019
A woman who lives in the area told Channel 11 this happened in front of a daycare.
Angel’s Place daycare is right along Norwood Ave where the shooting happened. Parents tell me they have been waiting an hour to pick up their kids @WPXI pic.twitter.com/37XxdllkOu— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 26, 2019
