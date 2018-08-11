  • 2 transported to hospital after car crash in Pine Township

    PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Gibsonia Road in Pine Township.

    Channel 11 News spoke to emergency dispatchers who said they closed Gibsonia Road to investigate and clear the crash scene.

    The crash occurred at the intersection of Karrington Drive.

    This is a breaking news story. Channel 11 is working to learn more from first responders. We'll have the latest details on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

