2 transported to hospital after car crash in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Gibsonia Road in Pine Township.
Channel 11 News spoke to emergency dispatchers who said they closed Gibsonia Road to investigate and clear the crash scene.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Karrington Drive.
This is a breaking news story. Channel 11 is working to learn more from first responders. We'll have the latest details on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead after pizza delivery driver attacked, witnesses say
- Several games see players demonstrate during national anthem
- Report: NFL investigating whether Steelers used deflated football
- VIDEO: Warning about dangerous bug hiding out at parks
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}