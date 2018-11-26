  • 2 women injured, stabbed with broken beer bottles at Penn Hills bar

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills police are investigating a stabbing early Monday at a bar that left two women injured, one of them in critical condition.

    Police told Channel 11’s Lori Houy the two women were stabbed at H's Bar and Grill on Verona Road around 1:30 a.m.

    Police said there was a large crowd at the bar that was uncooperative with investigators.

    Police said a 37-year-old woman was found in the parking lot. She had been slashed in the abdomen.  Another woman, a 31-year-old, was stabbed in the thigh.  Both women were stabbed with broken beer bottles.  

    Police don't know at this point if they stabbed each other or if another person was involved.

    The victims were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and underwent surgery.  The victim stabbed in the abdomen remains in critical condition, while the other woman is in stable condition.

     

