  • 2 women not facing charges after being found with nearly $500,000 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

    Updated:

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Two women are not facing charges after nearly $500,000 was found in their car in Westmoreland County.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, the TACET team made the discovery during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    A photo shows the money appeared to be hidden underneath the back seat.

    The women were driving from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, according to police, and claimed the money wasn't theirs.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories