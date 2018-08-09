2 women not facing charges after being found with nearly $500,000 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Two women are not facing charges after nearly $500,000 was found in their car in Westmoreland County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the TACET team made the discovery during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
A photo shows the money appeared to be hidden underneath the back seat.
The women were driving from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, according to police, and claimed the money wasn't theirs.
