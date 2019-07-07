  • 20-year-old man killed in car crash

    RICES LANDING, Pa. - A 20-year-old man was killed when his car crashed early Sunday morning.

    According to the Greene County Coroner's Office, the crash happened on Nemacolin Road in Cumberland Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

    It's unclear if Landon Watters was wearing a seat belt.

    An investigation is ongoing.

