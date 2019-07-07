RICES LANDING, Pa. - A 20-year-old man was killed when his car crashed early Sunday morning.
According to the Greene County Coroner's Office, the crash happened on Nemacolin Road in Cumberland Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
It's unclear if Landon Watters was wearing a seat belt.
An investigation is ongoing.
