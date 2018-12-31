  • 2018 now wettest year on record in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - 2018 is now the wettest year on record in Pittsburgh.

    As of 5 p.m., Pittsburgh has received 0.34 inches of rainfall today on Monday.

    This brings the total liquid precipitation for 2018 to 57.42 inches, which is a new record for annual precipitation. The previous record of 57.41 inches was set in 2004.

    More rainfall is expected between now and midnight, which will add to this already record-setting yearly total.

