2018 now wettest year on record in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - 2018 is now the wettest year on record in Pittsburgh.
As of 5 p.m., Pittsburgh has received 0.34 inches of rainfall today on Monday.
SOAKED!!! WETTEST YEAR ON RECORD-and, we're not done yet! pic.twitter.com/KjCkYIANyS— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) December 31, 2018
This brings the total liquid precipitation for 2018 to 57.42 inches, which is a new record for annual precipitation. The previous record of 57.41 inches was set in 2004.
More rainfall is expected between now and midnight, which will add to this already record-setting yearly total.
