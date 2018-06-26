2nd medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The area's latest medical marijuana dispensary has opened in the Strip District.
It's the second dispensary to open within the city limits.
Channel 11 was there for the ribbon cutting of the Cresco Yeltrah Medical Marijuana dispensary on Penn Avenue.
Pennsylvania to enter 2nd phase of medical marijuana program
Several people were there to celebrate the grand opening.
The owner says this dispensary will carry one of the largest selections in the state with more than 100 different pharmaceutical-grade medical marijuana products.
It's the fourth dispensary to open in the area. Cresco Yeltrah already has a dispensary in Butler, and there are other dispensaries in Squirrel Hill and Washington.
On Monday, The Healing Center on Chestnut Street opened its doors. It will officially open on Saturday.
Cresco Yeltrah's co-founder says his staff is working to dispel the traditional stigma associated with marijuana, including offering patients research tools and one-on-one consultations one would get at a regular pharmacy.
Pennsylvania just recently announced the second phase of its program:
- There are 166 dispensary applicants for 23 permits statewide -- 15 in Allegheny County and three in Westmoreland County.
- There are 91 grower-processor applicants for 13 permits statewide -- eight in Allegheny County and four in Westmoreland County.
