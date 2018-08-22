3 arrested after armed robbery, brief standoff in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Three armed robbery suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a brief standoff in New Kensington.
The store owner told Channel 11 the suspects entered the store, pulled a gun on a clerk and took about $100, as well as cigarettes and cigars.
The owner chased them on foot, and when a police officer saw them, he joined in the pursuit, the man told Channel 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Colorado father charged with killing pregnant wife, two daughters, says wife killed children
- Abuse victim takes own life after Pittsburgh Diocese cut off payments for counseling
- Family of North Shore stabbing victim says he was in wrong place at wrong time
- VIDEO: Teen Glad He "Made It To See 17" Killed One Hour After Social Media Post
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The officer caught one of the suspects and recovered a gun, the owner said. The other two suspects were captured in a house on Victoria Avenue following the standoff.
The store had only been open two days, the owner said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}