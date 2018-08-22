  • 3 arrested after armed robbery, brief standoff in New Kensington

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Three armed robbery suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a brief standoff in New Kensington.

    The store owner told Channel 11 the suspects entered the store, pulled a gun on a clerk and took about $100, as well as cigarettes and cigars.

    The owner chased them on foot, and when a police officer saw them, he joined in the pursuit, the man told Channel 11.

    The officer caught one of the suspects and recovered a gun, the owner said. The other two suspects were captured in a house on Victoria Avenue following the standoff.

    The store had only been open two days, the owner said.

     
     

