  • 3 cars off tracks after train derailment in Fayette County

    A train derailment in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon took three cars off the tracks.

    No one was hurt in the incident near Albany Road in Brownsville, which happened after 4 p.m., according to county emergency dispatchers.

    Albany runs along the southeast bank of the Monongahela River.

