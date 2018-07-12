A train derailment in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon took three cars off the tracks.
No one was hurt in the incident near Albany Road in Brownsville, which happened after 4 p.m., according to county emergency dispatchers.
Albany runs along the southeast bank of the Monongahela River.
