SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man pulled out a gun and robbed three elderly women who were walking from the Grove City Premium Outlets in Mercer County Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The women had been shopping at the outlet mall and were walking shortly after 7 p.m. in an alleyway, Westside Square Drive, to the Marriott Hotel when the man walked up to them, according to police.
When the man pulled out the handgun, he ordered the women to hand over their bags. Police said he then forcefully took several bags and purses before taking off.
The man ran toward the outlet mall’s parking lot after the robbery.
The man is described as white and between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black knit pullover cap and dark clothing.
Investigators said the man might have been a passenger in a dark-colored, possibly black, car, which the women saw in the mall’s parking lot near the entrance to the alleyway.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162.
