  • 3 hospitalized after PAT bus driver forced to slam brakes

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Three people were taken to a hospitals Thursday morning after a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus driver was forced to slam the brakes in North Versailles, officials said.

    According to officials, a car pulled out of a parking space and the bus driver had to hit the brakes, jostling passengers.

    The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on Lincoln Highway at Warren Drive.

    Injuries suffered during the incident were not life-threatening, officials said. The driver of the car refused medical attention.

