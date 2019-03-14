3 hospitalized after PAT bus driver forced to slam brakes

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Three people were taken to a hospitals Thursday morning after a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus driver was forced to slam the brakes in North Versailles, officials said.
According to officials, a car pulled out of a parking space and the bus driver had to hit the brakes, jostling passengers.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on Lincoln Highway at Warren Drive.
Injuries suffered during the incident were not life-threatening, officials said. The driver of the car refused medical attention.
North Versailles: 2-vehicle crash involving transit bus w/injuries - Lincoln Highway at Warren Drive. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 14, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Lori Loughlin released on $1 million bond in college admissions cheating scandal
- Woman held captive for 4 days while she was abused
- Man who held meth-fueled ‘death party' for sick wife now charged with murder
- VIDEO: Woman dies after officer-involved shooting in Greensburg
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}