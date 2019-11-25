PITTSBURGH - The man in charge of running the canceled 3 Rivers Regatta never showed up to a bankruptcy court hearing Monday.
The event was canceled just days before its annual start date and it left thousands of people without a summer staple here in Pittsburgh.
Attorneys for companies owed money from Derek Weber's company left the courthouse with few answers Monday. Weber's attorney told Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle his client was out of state looking for work to pay back what he owes.
Starfire Corporation is owed $126,000 for fireworks. The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department is owed $32,000 for security. According to court records, Weber owes creditors $750,000.
The court said under bankruptcy code, they will reschedule the hearing and give Weber one more chance to show up.
