    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Ross Township are investigating a possible child luring attempt after an 11-year-old girl got off a school bus Friday afternoon.

    The girl was walking up her driveway on Sangree Road about 3:15 p.m. when a man in a silver Jeep, possibly a Wrangler, asked her if she wanted candy, police said.

    The girl ran into her home.

    Police said the man was described as being in his 30s and having blond hair.

    Anyone who sees any suspicious vehicles or people is asked to call 911.

