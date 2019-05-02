PITTSBURGH - A 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone early Thursday morning on a street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, authorities said.
Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the area of Mathews Avenue and Bausman Street.
Officers located the boy, who was taken to the police station. Children, Youth and Families took custody of the boy after they were notified, police said.
The boy was not hurt.
Further information was not immediately available.
