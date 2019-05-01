0 Families concerned about measles after possible exposures, case reported in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department is warning people who live in and visit Pittsburgh about an adult case of measles.

According to the ACHD, an unvaccinated adult who had recently traveled internationally contracted the disease.

The person was potentially contagious starting April 20, and may have visited the following locations during that time:

Giant Eagle Market District - Shadyside (5550 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh) Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019: 2:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

ALDI - Friendship (5631 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206) Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.



The person was treated and discharged from UPMC Shadyside emergency room Monday.

The hospital is notifying patients or staffers who may have been exposed.

Giant Eagle released the following statement:

"Giant Eagle was made aware of the individual in question’s visits to our Shadyside Market District by the Allegheny County Health Department earlier this afternoon. Since that time we have stayed close with our Health Department contacts to ensure we follow all suggested actions, which to date have focused on notification to our Team Members.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken additional measures to clean and sanitize our store to ensure that our Shadyside Market District continues to be a safe place to shop and work."

“If you believe you have symptoms of measles, please contact your primary care provider immediately to notify them that you may have been exposed,” said Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker. “Do not go directly to the office, urgent care center or emergency room, as this may expose other persons."

The Health Department is urging anyone who may have been at those locations during the times in question to watch for symptoms, which could show up any time between now and May 20.

Those most at risk are infants younger than 1-year-old, those who have not been vaccinated and people from parts of the world where there are low vaccination rates.

Allegheny County has a greater than 95 percent vaccination rate.

RESOURCE LINKS

If you'd like to contact the Allegheny County Health Department for any concerns, click HERE.

Learn more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HERE.

Watch THIS video to learn more about measles.

