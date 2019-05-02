PITTSBURGH - Measles is top of mind for many parents in the Pittsburgh area after several confirmed cases.
The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed Thursday four additional cases of measles.
The first reported case was an unvaccinated adult who had recently traveled internationally contracted the disease. The person was potentially contagious starting April 20 and may have visited the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside and Aldi in Friendship.
According to the National Vaccine Information Center, Pennsylvania school students are required to have two doses of the MMR vaccine. Parents can object in writing on religious, moral or ethical grounds.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health keeps records on immunization rates at schools. Any school with fewer than 20 students is not included in order to protect patient privacy.
CLICK HERE to see the full list of all schools for the 2017-2018 school year.
