    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Two vehicles have crashed head-on in Westmoreland County.

    According to dispatchers, four ambulances and two medical helicopters have been called to the accident on Greensburg Road / Route 366 in Lower Burrell.

    Three people were injured and at least one is unresponsive.

