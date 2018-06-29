LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Two vehicles have crashed head-on in Westmoreland County.
According to dispatchers, four ambulances and two medical helicopters have been called to the accident on Greensburg Road / Route 366 in Lower Burrell.
Channel 11 is working to get more information, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Three people were injured and at least one is unresponsive.
