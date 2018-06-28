0 Man found dead after shots fired at officers serving warrant for homicide suspect

PITTSBURGH - A man was found dead inside a home after a SWAT situation that started when shots were fired as authorities attempted to serve an arrest warrant, police said.

Police and U.S. marshals attempted to serve the warrant for a homicide shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday on Engstler Street in the city’s St. Clair neighborhood, officials said.

Shots were fired at officers from inside the home. No officers were hit, and no members of law enforcement fired shots, authorities said.

SWAT truck & a number of Pgh police officers just showed up to Fisher Street. They are not letting anyone up or down the street @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CjeiJH6sFI — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 28, 2018

Police said attempts to negotiate with the man inside the home failed.

When SWAT entered the home, the man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cmdr. Victor Joseph said.

Authorities said the medical examiner would determine whether the man is 41-year-old Jason James, the homicide suspect for whom they were searching.

The homicide case was out of the city of Pittsburgh, but police would not elaborate.

SWAT & lots of Pittsburgh Police are in Fisher Street in St. Clair Village. There are reports of a lot of even more police on Engstler @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IPK5JV6LI4 — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 28, 2018

