  • Man found dead after shots fired at officers serving warrant for homicide suspect

    PITTSBURGH - A man was found dead inside a home after a SWAT situation that started when shots were fired as authorities attempted to serve an arrest warrant, police said.

    Police and U.S. marshals attempted to serve the warrant for a homicide shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday on Engstler Street in the city’s St. Clair neighborhood, officials said.

    Shots were fired at officers from inside the home. No officers were hit, and no members of law enforcement fired shots, authorities said.

    Police said attempts to negotiate with the man inside the home failed.

    When SWAT entered the home, the man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cmdr. Victor Joseph said.

    Authorities said the medical examiner would determine whether the man is 41-year-old Jason James, the homicide suspect for whom they were searching.

    The homicide case was out of the city of Pittsburgh, but police would not elaborate.

