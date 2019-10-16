NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Police are investigating after making a strange discovery in North Huntingdon.
According to a criminal complaint, Lamar Kincaid’s Hyundai Elantra ran out of gas as officers followed him on Barnes Lake Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday. While Kincaid tried to push his car from the outside using the steering wheel, he lost control and it began to back over a hillside.
Kincaid’s car struck a gas meter and continued down the hillside until it crashed into a block wall, the house and an additional gas line.
Minutes later, officers discovered what turned out to be dozens of growing pot plants inside Kincaid’s car.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko spoke with officers about how they made the discovery – on 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Panera Bread defends mac and cheese after employee posts video on TikTok
- WATCH: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jokes about 'loveless marriage,' being 'cursed' with stepkids
- Exclusive: ExxonMobil scouting for potential cracker site in Beaver County
- VIDEO: Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}