  4-foot-high marijuana plants discovered in trunk after man's car struck gas line, house

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Police are investigating after making a strange discovery in North Huntingdon.

    According to a criminal complaint, Lamar Kincaid’s Hyundai Elantra ran out of gas as officers followed him on Barnes Lake Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday. While Kincaid tried to push his car from the outside using the steering wheel, he lost control and it began to back over a hillside.

    Kincaid’s car struck a gas meter and continued down the hillside until it crashed into a block wall, the house and an additional gas line.

    Minutes later, officers discovered what turned out to be dozens of growing pot plants inside Kincaid’s car.

