PITTSBURGH - At least 4 people were hurt early Monday after a head-on crash on the Liberty Bridge.
A car crossed the median, hitting two cars, police said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Two people are in critical condition, the conditions of the other two victims have not been released.
The bridge was shut down for a while but as since reopened.
Police continue to investigate.
We’re working to find out more about the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT issued for toddler abducted in Penn Hills
- 2 people killed in Penn Hills crash
- Kevin Hart sustains 'major back injuries' in California car crash
- VIDEO: Texas shooting: Family, friends rally to raise funds for injured 17-month-old toddler, Anderson Davis
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}