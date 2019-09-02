  • 4 hurt in head-on crash on Liberty Bridge

    PITTSBURGH - At least 4 people were hurt early Monday after a head-on crash on the Liberty Bridge.

    A car crossed the median, hitting two cars, police said.

    Two people are in critical condition, the conditions of the other two victims have not been released. 

    The bridge was shut down for a while but as since reopened.

    Police continue to investigate. 

    We’re working to find out more about the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.

