11 Investigates Exclusive: New technology brings answers in decades-old Pittsburgh homicide

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner have had a big mystery on their hands for decades.

“It’s the rarest of the rare,” said Pittsburgh homicide detective George Satler. “Our office really never forgot about it.”

A man involved in a homicide in the nineties has remained unidentified… until now.

11 Investigates Jatara McGee got an exclusive look at the crime that puzzled investigators for over 30 years and the new technology that has proven to be a game-changer, solving cases across the country.

“It is very emotional. There was a lot of work that went into this case,” said Hannah George, a forensic investigator with the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner.

