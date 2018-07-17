DUQUESNE, Pa. - Police are searching for four people after a wrong-way head-on crash following a chase early Tuesday morning in Duquesne, authorities said.
A Ford Flex was reported stolen out of Pittsburgh, police said. GPS coordinates were used to track it and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The Ford did not stop, and a brief chase ensued, police said. The Ford then traveled north in the southbound lanes of Route 837.
Investigators said the Ford crashed head-on into a vehicle traveling south. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital.
Four people ran from the Ford and have not been located.
A search of the Ford uncovered three guns, police said.
