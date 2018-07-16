Protesters march through downtown Pittsburgh after blocking intersection

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE - 6:10 p.m.: The protesters have stopped to block a different intersection, this time at Wood Street and Grant Street.
Channel 11 will continue to monitor their activity throughout the evening.
UPDATE - 5:55 p.m.: The group of about 20 protesters is now marching north on Grant Street toward downtown. It is unclear what their destination is.
ORIGINAL STORY: Protesters who appear to be demonstrating in relation to the deadly police-involved shooting of Antwon Rose have gathered in downtown Pittsburgh and are blocking at least one intersection.
At least a dozen people appear to be in the area of Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies.
#BREAKING: Protesters are blocking Grant Street at Third Avenue downtown. We're monitoring this developing situation, NOW on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m. Watch live HERE >> https://t.co/kplWuBo2ta pic.twitter.com/oaCMxta4VF— WPXI (@WPXI) July 16, 2018
Channel 11 News has a team of reporters arriving in the area now and we will provide information on the impact as it becomes available on 11 News at 5 & 6.
