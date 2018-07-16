  • Protesters march through downtown Pittsburgh after blocking intersection

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE - 6:10 p.m.: The protesters have stopped to block a different intersection, this time at Wood Street and Grant Street. 

    Channel 11 will continue to monitor their activity throughout the evening.

    UPDATE - 5:55 p.m.: The group of about 20 protesters is now marching north on Grant Street toward downtown. It is unclear what their destination is.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Protesters who appear to be demonstrating in relation to the deadly police-involved shooting of Antwon Rose have gathered in downtown Pittsburgh and are blocking at least one intersection.

    At least a dozen people appear to be in the area of Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies.

    Channel 11 News has a team of reporters arriving in the area now and we will provide information on the impact as it becomes available on 11 News at 5 & 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories