West Virginia man charged after gun found at TSA checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — A West Virginia man has been charged after a loaded handgun was discovered in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the firearm at the airport’s security checkpoint at 4:43 a.m. on December 6 and alerted Allegheny County Police.

The passenger, identified as 37-year-old Donovan Pearson, did not possess a valid concealed carry permit and is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of the incident, although specific actions taken by the FBI remain unclear.

Passengers who bring firearms into airport security checkpoints can face federal civil fines from the Transportation Security Administration, with penalties reaching up to $10,000 for first-time offenders and up to $13,910 for repeat offenses.

