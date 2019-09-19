SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Four people, including two children, were hospitalized after a fire destroyed a home Thursday morning in Smith Township, Washington County, Channel 11 News has learned.
Neighbors said a family of seven lived in the Fifth Avenue home where flames were reported about 6:30 a.m.
Channel 11's Mike Holden reported everyone got out of the home, but the mother, father and two children were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Heavy damage to the front of home. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/2oTd0XteS8— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 19, 2019
The family was renting the home, which is believed to be a total loss, and did not have renter's insurance, officials said.
According to a fire marshal, the fire appears to have started on the front porch, but it is not considered suspicious.
