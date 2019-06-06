PITTSBURGH - Heinz Field is ready for its 18th annual Fourth of July celebration!
The event will include food, games, activities on Art Rooney Avenue and live music -- headlined by country music star Brandon Lay, who opened for Kenny Chesney at Heinz Field in 2018.
The free event will start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.
Pittsburgh’s Devon Allen Johnson and Ruff Creek will kick off the concert series at 5 p.m. before The Stickers take the stage. Lay will end the show and will take the stage about 8 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Steeline Drumline and Steely McBeam will also take part in the celebration. In addition, elements of the Steelers Experience will be set up and the FedEx Great Hall will be open at Heinz Field.
Fireworks will take place on the river outside Heinz Field, starting around 9:35 p.m.
