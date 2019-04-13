  • 5 children found living in deplorable conditions in Pennsylvania home, police say

    HAZELTON, Pa. - Police said they found five children living in a filthy home covered in insects in Hazelton, Pennsylvania.

    Someone called police after seeing one of the children walking down the street with no clothes on.

    "Yesterday, I see, like, two or three children walking to the street, no clothes, nothing. It was cold. I don't know where the mother or the father is...Is she working?" Julian Perez, who works in the area, said.

    Police said the house in Hazelton was in terrible shape.

    The youngest child is just 3 years old.

    All five children are now in protective custody. 

