MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Six people, five of whom are in police custody, have been charged in a shooting outside the Monroeville Mall in April, officials announced Thursday.
The alleged shooter is among the five men in custody. An arrest warrant is out for the sixth man.
The shots fired outside the Macy’s on April 12 followed a fight involving two groups from McKeesport’s Crawford Village, Allegheny District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.
According to investigators, the fight took place inside the mall and spilled into the Macy’s before one of the groups ended up outside, at which point one man fired 14 shots.
All 14 shots were fired in the direction of a lower-level entrance to the Macy’s, officials said.
Zappala said all six men are between the ages of 19 and 21, and some of them have gang affiliations.
