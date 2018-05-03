  • Ryan Shazier delivers inspirational message to Pittsburgh Public School seniors

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Ryan Shazier, delivered an inspirational message to Pittsburgh Public School seniors Thursday.  

    More than 1,000 students took part in Pittsburgh Promise Senior Signing Day to mark their post-graduate plans for higher education. 

    Shazier, who was injured during a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered the keynote remarks. 

    During his speech, Shazier talked about his struggles as a child. From being diagnosed with alopecia as a child and scoliosis as a teen to his recent injury, Shazier encouraged the seniors to always work hard and never give up to reach their dreams. 

    The Pittsburgh Promise was created to help thousands of local high school students who likely wouldn’t be able to afford college the opportunity to continue their education. 

    The program guarantees college scholarships to Pittsburgh Public School students who graduate with a minimum GPA 2.5.

    The celebration will take place at Soldiers and Sailors Hall in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh.  

     

    

