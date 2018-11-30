Marriott International said Friday up to 500 million guests’ information may have been compromised in part of a data breach of its Starwood reservation database.
The hotel chain said it discovered earlier this month during an investigation that there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014.
Marriott values our guests and understands the importance of protecting personal information. For more information on the Starwood guest reservation database security incident, please visit https://t.co/NWd6Dg2oOQ.— Marriott Internat'l (@MarriottIntl) November 30, 2018
The company said that credit card numbers and expirations dates of some guests may have been taken.
In a statement Marriott said:
"The company has not finished identifying duplicate information in the database, but believes it contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property."
Marriott has set up a website and call center for anyone who thinks that they are at risk, and on Friday will begin sending emails to those affected.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
