Westmoreland County teacher accused of provoking students into fight during class

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County teacher is accused of provoking students into a fight during a class.

Court documents obtained by Channel 11 show that police were alerted to the incident at Valley Junior/Senior High School the morning of Oct. 27.

Security had been requested for a fight in a classroom, records say. Teachers separated the students, who were taken to the principal’s office.

Records show a discipline report from the assistant principal claims a student left her seat during geometry class and argued with another student before asking, “Do you want to fight?”

The students reportedly argued and then got into a fight started by the first student. A third student then joined the fight that was broken up by two teachers.

On Nov. 4, records say, a detective was given a link to a social media video showing the inside of the classroom.

In the video, teacher Bradley Reiher can allegedly be heard saying, “Stand up and do something already, quit talking and do it,” as well as “Let’s go, you standing up or not?”

The first student then gets up and walks past the teacher, asking the second student, “Do you want to fight?” multiple times before throwing the first punch, records say. The teachers then intervened.

All three students involved in the fight were interviewed and said Reiher provoked the fight and did nothing to prevent it, records say.

Online court records show Reiher, 45, is charged with corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Reiher is set to appear in court for his preliminary hearing in January.

