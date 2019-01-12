50th anniversary of Beaver Falls native Joe Namath's Super Bowl win after guarantee

In 1969, Beaver Falls legend Joe Namath guaranteed a win in the Super Bowl, and 50 years ago today, he delivered!
On January 12, 1969, “Broadway Joe” and the New York Jets upset the heavily-favored Colts.
Namath is now 75 years old and lives in Florida, but he’s extremely proud of his western Pennsylvania roots.
Many years ago, during an interview, I surprised Namath with a VHS of his high school highlights.
While at Beaver Falls High School (and known to locals as “Joe Willie”), Namath wore #19 in honor of his idol, Pittsburgh native Johnny Unitas (while in college at Alabama and in the pros, Namath wore #12).
In the lead-up to Super Bowl III, at the Miami Touchdown Club, Namath guaranteed a Jets win.
A day later, lounging at the pool and talking to reporters at the Ocean Mile Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Namath doubled down on his prediction, and on this date, a half a century ago, Namath and the Jets beat the Colts—with Johnny Unitas on the roster!
That win cemented Namath’s legacy as one of the most impacting sports figures in history. Namath is one of six western Pennsylvania quarterbacks in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
