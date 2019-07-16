  • 6 motorcycle club members charged with attempted homicide in violent attack at bar

    CHARLEROI, Pa. - Six members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club are charged with attempted homicide after allegedly attacking a former member inside a bar in Charleroi, authorities said.

    Surveillance video of the attack, which happened in April inside the Slovak Club, was shown in court Tuesday as the six men faced a judge.

