CHARLEROI, Pa. - Six members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club are charged with attempted homicide after allegedly attacking a former member inside a bar in Charleroi, authorities said.
Surveillance video of the attack, which happened in April inside the Slovak Club, was shown in court Tuesday as the six men faced a judge.
Surveillance video of the attack, which happened in April inside the Slovak Club, was shown in court Tuesday as the six men faced a judge.
