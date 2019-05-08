ROCHESTER, Pa. - Six people have been displaced after a fire broke out late Tuesday night at an apartment building in Rochester, officials said.
When firefighters arrived at the scene on Riverview Street, they saw flames coming from a third-floor window.
Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone said the fire started in the living room of an apartment.
“The occupant of the residence shut the door on the way out as she called 911. That limited the oxygen to the fire, and even though the fire self-vented out the window, closing the door saved the building for the rest of the occupants,” Mamone said.
The six people who are displaced are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. Two cats were also displaced.
