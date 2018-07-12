  • 8 dogs malnourished, found with maggots rescued from local home

    Updated:

    IRWIN, Pa. - Dogs that wound up at a local shelter after being rescued from a home in Connellsville had been spray- painted, officials said Wednesday.

    Eight dogs were rescued and are recovering at a rescue home in Irwin.

    When they were found just a few days ago, they were in really bad condition and a few almost didn't make it.

    The former owner had spray-painted them to try and get rid of the maggots, rescuers told Channel 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Channel 11 talked to the Cross Your Paws rescue organization in Irwin.

    Someone on Facebook gave the organization a tip Sunday about animals being abused at the home in Connellsville.

    They say the owner willingly gave up the dogs: three puppies, a Labrador-pit bull mix and four Australian shepherds.

    There were maggots on three of the dogs: one adult dog and two puppies. Some of the other dogs were malnourished.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories