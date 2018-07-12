8 dogs malnourished, found with maggots rescued from local home

IRWIN, Pa. - Dogs that wound up at a local shelter after being rescued from a home in Connellsville had been spray- painted, officials said Wednesday.
Eight dogs were rescued and are recovering at a rescue home in Irwin.
When they were found just a few days ago, they were in really bad condition and a few almost didn't make it.
The former owner had spray-painted them to try and get rid of the maggots, rescuers told Channel 11.
Channel 11 talked to the Cross Your Paws rescue organization in Irwin.
Someone on Facebook gave the organization a tip Sunday about animals being abused at the home in Connellsville.
They say the owner willingly gave up the dogs: three puppies, a Labrador-pit bull mix and four Australian shepherds.
There were maggots on three of the dogs: one adult dog and two puppies. Some of the other dogs were malnourished.
