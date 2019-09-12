  • 8-year-old's murder could change way parole cases are handled in Pa.

    A Lawrence County legislator is introducing Markie’s Law after an 8-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by a convicted murderer just out on parole.

    The legislation would add extra time behind bars if an inmate commits an offense while in jail.

    The proposal is backed by Markie’s family. Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz talked exclusively with them after the announcement, for 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

