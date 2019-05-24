  • 80-year-old man attacked, robbed outside of his house

    CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - An 80-year-old man was attacked and robbed outside of his house, but he didn't go down without a fight.

    Oliver Welsh pulled up to his house Thursday afternoon after getting cash from the PNC Bank in Connellsville and a coffee at McDonald's. That's when a car pulled up behind him and a man asked for directions. 

    When Oliver walked away from the man, he felt his wallet being taken and a shove from behind.

