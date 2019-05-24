80-year-old man attacked, robbed outside of his house

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - An 80-year-old man was attacked and robbed outside of his house, but he didn't go down without a fight.
Oliver Welsh pulled up to his house Thursday afternoon after getting cash from the PNC Bank in Connellsville and a coffee at McDonald's. That's when a car pulled up behind him and a man asked for directions.
When Oliver walked away from the man, he felt his wallet being taken and a shove from behind.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to Welsh about the unusual weapon he used to fight back, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
