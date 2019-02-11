  • 96-year-old man flown to hospital after house fire has died

    SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 10:39 p.m. - The 96-year-old man who was flown to a hospital after a house fire in Fayette County has died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

    He has been identified as Clare Geary.

    Firefighters are trying to get the blaze under control along Stanton Road in Saltlick Township.

    The elderly man sustained second-degree burns all over his body, but was alert enough to talk to medics on the scene. 

    The fire started in the living room, which is also used as a bedroom. 

