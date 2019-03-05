PITTSBURGH - It was a building that RDC Inc. and its partner Orangestar Properties began building without a signed tenant only to land one of the world's biggest tech companies as the sole tenant before it was completed.
On Monday, RDC celebrated the completion of the 105,000-square-foot District 15, an office in the Strip District that is set to be occupied later this year by Facebook's Oculus division.
RDC President Shawn Fox was joined by a host of politicians and public officials that included Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Dennis Davin, the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
