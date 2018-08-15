  • Accused priests allowed to retire in facility next to high school

    PITTSBURGH - The grand jury report on child sex abuse in the Catholic church is leading to new questions about where the accused clergy are living now.

    One such place is St. John Vianney Manor in Pittsburgh's East Carnegie neighborhood.

    The retirement community is next to Bishop Canevin High School and at least one priest named in the report lives there.

    At least six 'predator priests' were allowed to retire at the home for clergy who have stopped active work.

