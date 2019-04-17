Active construction zones in Pa. will soon have speed cameras

PITTSBURGH - Active work zones across Pennsylvania will soon be equipped with cameras looking for speeding drivers.
With the new automated speed enforcement system driving just 11 miles an hour over the work zone speed limit would get you a ticket from a camera.
The automated system will use cameras and other technology to monitor speeds in active work zones and issue tickets directly to drivers.
The first time a car is caught speeding through a work zone, the driver will receive a warning. After that, it'll cost the driver.
A first offense is $75 and every offense after that will be a $150 fine.
"The goal of this is not to issue tickets, the goal is to get folks to slow down in work zones to protect them and to protect our workers," said George McAuley with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Since 1970, PennDOT has lot 89 workers in the line of a duty, a number of them died in work zone crashes.
PennDOT expects the tickets to start going out from cameras later this year.
